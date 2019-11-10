Sunday, November 10, 2019- Outspoken Mbita MP, Mille Odhiambo, has hit out at DP Ruto and those claiming that Jubilee’s candidate during the Kibra by-election, McDonald Mariga, gave ODM leader Raila Odinga sleepless nights.





After the election where ODM’s Imran Okoth emerged victorious followed by Mariga, DP Ruto stated that Jubilee made significant inroads in Kibra which has been dubbed as ‘Baba’s Bedroom’





Speaking during a Thanksgiving rally on Sunday in Kibra, Millie told Ruto off saying:





“ "Hawakuingia bedroom, Tulimalizana nao kwa sitting room Bila CONDOM”





She went on to attack Garissa Women Rep, Anab Gure, for had early insulted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga claiming he’s not circumcised.





Millie said: “ There is a woman who has abused Hon Raila Odinga calling him "shetani" and asking him to go and get circumcised. I thought she was an MCA but was shocked to learn she is the Women Rep of Garrisa County.





“I have never heard her represent the great people of Garrisa in parliament. My advice to her as a woman political veteran, do not spend too much time ukionja onja wazee especially while pregnant, otherwise how do you know the size and shape of their manhood? Tafuta rika yako. ”





Watch the video below.



