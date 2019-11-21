Thursday November 21, 2019 -The mother to former Kenya Defence Forces Major Peter Mugure has spoken out for the first time since her son got arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of his entire family.





According to reports, Mugure’s mother, Hannah Mugure, admitted that she was aware of her son's relationship with his deceased wife Joyce Syombua.





However, she noted that the relationship was short-lived since meeting in 2005, though she admitted meeting Syombua’s parents.





"He told me that he would marry Joyce upon completing his studies. I even visited Joyce’s mother, and we talked,” Hannah said.





Peter's sister, Nancy Wambui, corroborated his mother's story disclosing that during their engagement, the two were so in love and rarely fought in public.





Syombua's mother had earlier told the media that her daughter's relationship to the former KDF officer was marred with domestic violence.





Mugure is the main suspect in the murder of his wife and two children, Shanice Maua, 10, and Prince Michael,





Bodies of the three were found buried in a shallow grave within Thingithu Estate in Nanyuki, after the arrest of Major Mugure on Saturday.



