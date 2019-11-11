Monday November 11, 2019 -Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny has yet again lauded the reconciliation between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, arguing that the move was necessary for the country.





Uhuru and Raila reconciled last year in March after several months of tough political campaigns that almost plunged the country into chaos.





Speaking at DC Grounds in Kibra on Sunday, Kutuny said the handshake between the two leaders was necessary, adding that it is 'bigger than anyone'.





"Handshake is bigger than anyone. Thanks Kibra Residents," said Kuttuny.





During the rally, Kutuny claimed Ruto's camp had been severely 'punctured' after his decision to quit the camp last year.





Kutuny has been closely working with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.





On his part, Raila said the country is yearning for change, adding that Kibra polls set a pace for the anticipated constitutional changes.





"This Kibra election is an example to the whole country that Kenyans are yearning for change," Raila said.





"It has demonstrated that Kenyans are tired with politics of deceit and corruption. It has also shown that money cannot buy votes," he added.





