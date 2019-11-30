Saturday, November 30, 2019- A grown up man was forced to beg for mercy like a toddler after he was busted having sex with another man’s wife in their matrimonial home.
The cheating wife’s husband set a trap for them after getting information that there was a man who was visiting his house when he was away.
He arrived home announced and caught the starved dude on top of his wife, busy smashing the forbidden fruit.
A video that has surfaced online shows the grown up man begging the cheating wife’s husband to spare his life.
Mke wa mtu ni sumu jamani.
Watch video.
