Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - Four people died on the spot on Wednesday morning when a 14 seater Matatu collided with a truck at Nyaronde area along Kisii-Sotik Road.





Witnesses blamed the accident on tax collectors from Nyamira County who had mounted an illegal road bloc.





“We have lost four lives at Nyaronde along Keroka-Sotik highway due to illegal road block installed by tax collectors from Nyamira County'





“These collectors take time negotiating for bribes from Matatu operators.





“They act with Impunity!” wrote Abuga Makori on twitter.





According to a survey by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) the number of fatal accidents have increased in 2019 compared to the same period lay year.





The report indicated that 3, 112 people died via road accidents compared to 2,727 in 2018.



