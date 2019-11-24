OUR BELOVED NAIROBI MPS RECEIVED 250,000/= FROM THE LANDGRABER THROUGH THE OUSTED LEADER OF IMPUNITY AND CORRUPTION WHO IS ALSO THE MATOPENI MCA.





If you were wondering why the statement of the 9MPs (out the 21 Nairobi MPs, 17 elected MPs, 1Women Rep, 1Senator, 1 Nominated MP and 1 Nominated Senator), here is your answer. George Aladwa met with Matopeni MCA Abdi Hassan Guyo at his Town House Office where he was handed the press statement read by the MPs together with Ksh. 5 Million to share with the MPs.





I can confirm to you the statement read by Senator Johnson Sakaja was a copy paste of what Abdi Guyo had alleged at Radio Citizen and KTN to unleash and was not written by Sakaja but was delivered by Guyo to Alladwa.





The question to ask is, what changed between Thursday 14th November 2019 and Thursday 21st November 2019 for Sakaja to change his tune from supporting a statement that was sought in senate by Senator Kabaka from Machackos on the land grabbing of the South C public children's playground by a nortorious grabber. The senator also queried the 2 consents entered by EACC to allow the grabber continue with the construction of the mall on a public land. The statement was also supported by Senator Achilo Ayako of Migori on the floor of the Senate.





Well, what changed is that Sakaja received Ksh. 1.5 Million from the Ksh. 5 Million collected by Aladwa from Guyo, Aladwa kept Ksh. 1.5 Million for himself. However, when they came to the MPs, Aladwa and Sakaja lied to the Mps that they had received only 2M from Guyo and shared with the MPs Ksh. 250,000 each (for 7 MPs) and Sakaja also took another Ksh. 250,000.





Matopeni MCA and the Eacc head of investigations are partners in the South C Mall being built on grabbed public land by Issack Abdullahi Ibrahim who bankrolled the MPs Press Conference.





Needless to say, reliable sources have intimated that the matopeni Mca received Ksh. 10 Million from the Land Grabber but only delivered Ksh. 5 Million and kept the rest for himself just like Sakaja and Aladwa kept Ksh. 3 Million between the 2 of them.





The MCA was also behind the land grabbing of Highridge Nairobi County Clinic during the previous era where Nairobi County entered another consent under mysterious circumstances and whose land we have been fighting to repossess to this day with minimal success due to consent on record. We have now discovered he secretly conspired with the suspended planning officers to approve buildings plans for private apartments to be constructed on the clinics property. We have already given instructions for the plans to be cancelled with immediate effect.





The Kenyan DAILY POST





