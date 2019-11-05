Tuesday November 5, 2019 -Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki and Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara have dismissed the 2019 population census which indicated that the county has a total population of 393,177 people.





Speaking yesterday after the release of the census results, the two leaders vowed to go to court to dispute results of the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census.





The county leaders said they will petition the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) for a review or repeat of the exercise.





Njuki noted that the 2009 census revealed the county had a population of 365,330 and that it is unlikely the number grew by 27,847 only in 10 years.





He said this population increase indicates that only eight children are born in the whole county per day yet statistics at Chuka County Referral Hospital show that at the facility alone, the average number of births per day is nine.





“These are wrong figures. We will petition the KNBS to review the whole exercise in our region in order to get the right population," stated Njuki.





According to Njuki, there are clear indications that Tharaka-Nithi's population is higher than 500,000.





He further noted that the KNBS projected that the county would have a population of at least 428,959 out of a target of 105,152 homes.





Besides, the governor also said the county had 213,154 registered voters in the 2017 register of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





“There is a clear indication that these figures are not true. That is why we would like to know [what happened],” he said, adding that according to the county health and planning department, the county's population is higher 500,000.





Similar sentiments were echoed by Murugara who also claimed Tharaka-Nithi has a population of above 500,000 and that the census results were distorted.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



