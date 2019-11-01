Saturday, November 2, 2019

-Makueni Governor, Kivutha Kibwana, has obtained orders restricting popular blogger Cyprian Nyakundi from publishing stories concerning him.





Nyakundi had exposed the Governor’s love for anal sex and prostitutes, and further exposed how his wife sleeps with young men who are popularly known as Ben 10s.





He also narrated to Kenyans how the reserved Governor was involved in a scuffle with a Mombasa prostitute during the recent Madaraka Day after he demanded for anal sex.





The popular blogger also exposed how the Governor is building a Ksh 600 million hotel using money siphoned from the country coffers.





To stop the blogger from doing more exposes about him, the Governor has gone to court and obtained gag orders.





Nyakundi has been restrained from exposing the Governor.





“Pursuant to the application dated 24th October 2019, Justice J.K Sergon J. gave the following directions

1. Having considered the grounds stated on the face of the motion dated 24th October 2019 plus the facts deponed in the supporting affidavit I am satisfied that the motion is urgent.

The same is fixed for inter-parties hearing on 7th November, 2019

In the meantime, prayer 2 of the aforesaid motion is granted to last until then.

Notice of motion prayer 2 reads:-

That the defendant/respondent be restrained by way of interim injunction either by himself, their agents and/or servants from further publishing defamatory statements of and concerning the plaintiff/applicant and/or his family pending the hearing and determination of this application.

Judge Sergon has featured in most Blogger Cyprian Nyakundi cases where he has granted more than 10 orders gagging the blogger raising suspicions as to why everyone that wants an order rushes to him. “ The gag orders read.







