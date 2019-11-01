Friday November 1, 2019 - Governor Anyang' Nyong'o's expensive car raised concern from Kisumu County Assembly MCAs over the cost of its acquisition.





According to reports, the MCAs grilled Finance and Economic Planning CEC, George Omondi, on the decision to purchase a Ksh19 million Toyota V8 Land Cruiser for the Governor.





"You were a key member of the County Government.”





“You were the acting County Secretary and Economic Adviser to the Governor.”





“What did you advise on this V8?" enquired Kondele MCA, Joachim Oketch.





The County's Communication Director, Alloyce Ager, however, jumped in to defend Omondi, explaining that Nyong'o only owned one official vehicle, which caused inconveniences when taken for maintenance service.





"When we want to take the car for maintenance, he has to wait for days hence the resolve to buy him a new car.”





“The vehicle in official use was bought six years ago and has grown old," he explained.





Omondi admitted that the vehicle in question was a second-hand car, which left the grilling committee puzzled on why so much would be spent on a used car.



