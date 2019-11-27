Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - Among the recommendations contained in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unveiled by President Uhuru at Bomas on Wednesday, is the closure of all privately owned betting firms.





The Taskforce has proposed that the Government sets up a national lottery whose revenue would be ploughed back to empower the youth.





The National Lottery, as proposed by the BBI, will be operated on franchise basis from the National Lottery Commission that the Government will set up.





The proposal is seen as a remedy to curb Kenyan youth’s betting addiction.





“The private betting industry is leading to hopelessness and greater poverty,” state s the report in part.





“The task-force suggests that the private betting industry be replaced with one major one run by government, whose proceeds, as is the case in other countries, are used for activities that uplift the youth, sports, culture and other social activities beneficial to citizens.”





The Government has been cracking the whip on betting firms thought to be evading paying taxes with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi claiming that some betting firms owed the Government more than Sh26 billion in unpaid taxes.





The onslaught has seen two major players in the Kenyan gaming industry, SportPesa and Betin close shop.





The exit of the two betting firms has seen several local football clubs that were benefiting from their sponsorship struggle to make ends meet.



