Chief Finance Officer (98-166K)





Basic Salary: Kshs. 98,500 – Kshs. 166,780 p.m. (CSG 6)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of twelve (12) years in finance/budget function, and currently at the grade of Senior Principal Finance Officer/Assistant Director of Budget, Job Group ‘P’/CSG 7;

· a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: Commerce, Accounting, Business Administration, Finance from a University recognized in Kenya;

· a masters degree in business administration (MBA), Economics, Finance, Commerce or in any other Financial related discipline from a University

· shown outstanding capability in financial management; and

· demonstrated understanding of national development goals, policies and objectives, national values and principles of governance.

Note: Possession of a certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution will be an added advantage.

Responsibilities

Ministries/Departments

An officer at this level will head a finance department in a large Ministry/ Department with large budget outlay. The officer will be required to develop budgetary requirements for the Ministry and coordinate the activities of the department. Specific duties include:

· scheduling of expenditures consistent with work plans;

· contract liability projections for the identification and budgeting of contractual and legal financial obligations;

· providing leadership in the Budget management matters;

· budget planning, preparation and implementation;

· coordinating the preparation of annual work plans, procurement plans and cash management;

· advising the Accounting officer on financial management matters;

· coordinating the preparation of the Ministerial Expenditure Reviews and the sector reports; and

· undertaking risk assessment and management of the Budget.

The National Treasury (Budget Department)

As the Deputy Director of Budget, the officer will deputize the Director of Budget. Specific duties include:

· coordinating the overall resource allocation in line with national policy;

· undertaking risk assessment on overall Budget policy;

· coordinating the linkage of the overall budget to the sectoral and ministerial cash plans;

· coordinating the development of budget policy, budget systems and reforms; and

· coordinating capacity building in the finance units/budget department.





Senior Deputy Government Printer (132-195K)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 132,000 – Ksh. 195,410 P.M. (CSG 5)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· served in the grade of Deputy Government Printer for a minimum period of three (3) years;

· a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following discipline: Philosophy in Technology in Printing, Technology in Printing, Technology in Packaging, Technology in Publishing. Printing Administration Engineering in Printing Technology, Print Media Management, Print Media or equivalent qualification from a University recognized in Kenya;

· a Masters Degree in any of the following disciplines: Publishing Printing Technology, Philosophy in Printing, Engineering in Printing Technology, Print Media Management or equivalent qualification a University recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks in a recognized institution;

· demonstrated a high degree of professional competence and administrative capability as reflected in work performance and results.

NOTE: Possession of a departmental certificate in printing lasting not less than three (3) months will be considered as an added advantage.

Responsibilities

The Senior Deputy Government Printer will be responsible to the Government Printer for effective administration and management of the function. Specific duties and responsibilities include:

· Overseeing development implementation and review of printing policies, strategies, standards, guidelines, projects and programmes;

· Coordinating timely maintenance and servicing of print production machines and equipment,

· Coordinating, monitoring of print production to ensure compliance to the GP house style;

· Controlling dissemination of restricted printed out-puts;

· Ensuring occupational health and safety measures are put in place;

· Establishing networks and linkages with relevant stakeholders in support of the printing function;

· Promoting use of modern technology and innovation in the provision of quality establishment of GP Management Information System,

· Ensuring prudent utilization of print production resources;

· Coordinating preparation of annual strategic work plans and setting

How To Apply

Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below.

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications as follows:

· online through one of the Commission’s websites www.publicservice.go.ke and www.psckjobs.go.ke

OR

· by completing ONE PSC 2 (Revised 2016) application form. The form may be downloaded from the Commission’s websites.

Please Note

· Candidates should NOT attach any documents to the application form. ALL the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the form.

· Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

· Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

· THE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION IS COMMITTED TO AVAILING EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES TO ALL KENYANS. PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

Serving officers shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post during the interview.

Completed applications should be sent or delivered to:

THE SECRETARY/CEO

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

COMMISSION HOUSE

P.O. BOX 30095 – 00100

NAIROBI