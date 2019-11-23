ICT Senior Deputy Director





NYS GRADE 4(1 post)

Job Purpose

The Senior Deputy Director, ICT, heads the ICT Division and reports to the Director, Strategy and Planning Department.

The Senior Deputy Director, ICT is responsible for providing an enabling ICT platform to the Service, promotes utilization of effective ICT strategies, aligns ICT strategy and policy to the NYS’s mandate in all areas of operations, and provide advisory to ensure NYS leverage on technology to improve service delivery.

Responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities of this office will entail:

· Advising management on policies and strategies related to ICT functions

· Development and implementation if ICT Strategy, plans, policies, systems, and procedures;

· Providing support to systems’ automation and promote technological innovations to enhance efficiency.

· Establishing and providing standards for acquisition, implementation and management of ICT networks for all offices;

· Implementation of strategies for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system development, maintenance and administration;

· Review of ICT requirements and coordinate technical and functional improvements of the information systems in collaboration with end-users;

· Development, implementation and continuous review of system security, back-up and recovery procedures;

· Providing technical support to NYS personnel on the use of computers, relevant software packages and developing customized applications;

· Providing hardware & Software maintenance and support services;

· Implementation of programs for safeguarding data integrity of all systems and ensure system availability through the necessary technical support/upgrades;

· Development and implementation of guidelines on distribution, installation, upgrade, maintenance and replacement of ICT infrastructure and promote the use of cost effective ICT solutions;

· Establishing operational linkages with other directorates, departments and divisions of the NYS to facilitate efficiency.

· Supervision of staff of the ICT Unit; and

· Any other duty, assigned by the Director General/CEO of the Service

Qualifications

For appointment to this post, the candidate must: –

· Have a minimum of an Upper Second Class Honors Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Communication Technology, or equivalent from a recognized university;

· Master’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Communication Technology, or equivalent from a recognized university;

· At least eight (8) years of relevant work experience in public or private institution;

· Membership to a relevant professional body in good standing;

· Have a Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme (SLDP) from a recognized institution;

· Demonstrate strong abilities on a spectrum of key work performance competences such as managerial, teamwork, interpersonal, negotiation, analytical, numerical and organization skills; and

· Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.





Internal Audit Director

NYS GRADE 3 (1 post)

Job purpose

The Director, Internal Audit reports directly to the Council.

The office is premised on the Public Financial Management Act and Regulations and the Public Audit Act. It is responsible for providing independent, objective assurance and consulting activity aimed at adding value and improving the operations of the Service. It helps the Service to accomplish its strategic objectives by effecting a systematic, disciplined approach to evaluate and improve the effectiveness of risk management, control and governance processes

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities of the Director, Internal Audit will entail:

· Developing and implementing an internal risk-based audit strategy;

· Planning and undertaking audits to assess controls, operational and technical efficiencies and compliance with policies, procedures and regulations;

· Providing the secretarial services to the Audit Committee.

· Preparing annual internal audit work plan for approval by Audit Committee of the Council;

· Preparing and reviewing internal audit charter;

· Preparing quarterly reports on the status of implementation of the internal audit annual work plan for submission to the Audit Committee;

· Oversee audit tests on internal controls in all processes

· Evaluating the effectiveness of the overall enterprise risk management program;

· Liaising with the Auditor General and ensure follow up on the process of implementation of Internal and external audit recommendations; and

· Recommending mitigation measures to address identified weaknesses where necessary;

· Ensuring that the Internal Audit systems, procedures and guidelines are prepared for approval;

· Supervising the preparation of work programmes to ensure that audits are planned and well managed;

· Review and submission of audit reports to the Chief Executive Officer and the Board;

· Draft Audit Committee Board Charter

· To develop and maintain a Quality Assurance and Improvement Programme that includes internal and external assessment.

· Supervision of staff of the Internal Audit Department; and

· Any other duty, assigned by the Director General/CEO of the Service

Qualifications

For appointment to this post, the candidate must:

· Have a minimum of an Upper Second Class Honors Degree in any of the following disciplines: Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· A Master’s Degree in any of the following disciplines: Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Have a minimum of ten (10) years in relevant work and at least five (3) years in management;

· Be in possession of CPA (K) and any of the following: CISA, CFE, CIA or its equivalent and either;

· Be a member of Institute of Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (ICPAK) and any of the following professional bodies-Institute of Internal Auditors of Kenya (IIAKenya), Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE);

· Have a certificate in Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Have a Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme (SLDP) from a recognized institution;

· Be proficient in computer applications;

· Demonstrate strong abilities on a spectrum of key work performance competences such as managerial, teamwork, interpersonal, negotiation, analytical, numerical and organization skills; and

· Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.





Strategy & Planning Director

Job purpose

The Director, Strategy and Planning reports directly to the Director General/CEO of the National Youth Service.

The office is responsible for providing advisory functions to the management and ensuring that the Service adopts and implements effective strategies in planning, strategy, research and innovation, performance management, Quality assurance and risk management as well as ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements. It also ensures that NYS leverages on ICT to realize its mandate

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities of the Director, Strategy and Planning will entail:

· Formulation, interpretation and implementation of corporate policies, strategies and programmes;

· Development of a master strategy for the Service;

· Development and implementation of strategies of respective departments.

· Coordination of the preparation of board papers for departments under his/her supervision;

· Implementation of the board’s resolutions on matters affecting the departments under his/her supervision;

· Monitoring implementation of the strategic plan;

· Managing performance management process;

· Overseeing the preparation and implementation performance contract;

· Coordinating the performance of all the departments and divisions; and

· Submitting monthly, quarterly, semi-annual and annual organisational performance report to the Director General.

· Supervision of staff in the Central Planning and Project Monitoring Unit (CPPMU) Department

· Any other duty, assigned by the Director General/CEO of the Service

Qualifications

For appointment to this post, the candidate must;

· Have a minimum of an Upper Second Class Honors Degree in any of the following areas: economics, mathematics, statistics, computer science, project planning and management, business administration or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Have a master’s degree in any of the following areas: economics, mathematics, statistics, computer science, project planning and management, business administration or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Have a minimum of twelve (10) years relevant work experience with at least three (3) years in a senior management position;

· Be a member of a relevant professional body;

· Have a certificate in Strategic Leadership Course from a recognized institution;

· Be proficient in computer applications;

· Demonstrate strong abilities on a spectrum of key work performance competences such as managerial, teamwork, interpersonal, negotiation, analytical, numerical and organization skills; and

· Fulfill the requirements of Chapter VI of the Constitution.

How to Apply

Applicants who meet the above requirements should send their application letters in a sealed envelope marked with the title of the position being applied for; together with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic certificates testimonials, and national identity card/passport.

In addition, applicants are required to attach certified copies of good conduct from the Directorate for Criminal Investigations, tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), clearance from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Kenya Credit Reference Bureau and a compliance certificate the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The applications should reach the undersigned not later than Tuesday, 26th November, 2019.

Director General/CEO

National Youth Service

P.O Box 30397 – 00100, GPO

NAIROBI

Sealed hand-delivered applications can be dropped at the Registry – National Youth Service Headquarters, Ruaraka, Thika Road, Ground Floor.

The applicants can also email their applications to: director.generalnys@gmail.com or Director.general@nys.go.ke with the title of the position being applied for as the subject.

Those without relevant qualifications, copies of documentation and details as sought for will NOT be considered.

Any form of canvasing shall lead to Automatic Disqualification. ONLY shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.