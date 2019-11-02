Senior Chief Finance Officer (132-195K)





Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 132,000 – Ksh. 195,410 P.M. (CSG 5)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of (14) years in finance/budget function, and currently serving at the grade of Chief Finance Officer/Deputy Director of Budget, CSG 6;

· a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: Commerce, Accounting, Business Administration, Finance from a University recognized in Kenya;

· a masters degree in business administration (MBA), Economics, Finance, Commerce or in any other Financial related discipline from a University recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

· shown outstanding capability in financial management; and

· demonstrated understanding of national development goals, policies and objectives, national values and principles of governance.

Responsibilities

Ministries/Departments

An officer at this level will head a finance department in a large Ministry/ Department with large budget outlay. The officer will be required to develop budgetary requirements for the Ministry and coordinate the activities of the department. Specific duties include:

· scheduling of expenditures consistent with work plans;

· contract liability projections for the identification and budgeting of contractual and legal financial obligations;

· providing leadership in the Budget management;

· budget planning, preparation and implementation;

· coordinating the preparation of annual work plans, procurement plans and cash management;

· advising the Accounting officer on financial management matters;

· coordinating the preparation of the Ministerial Public Expenditure Reviews and the sector reports; and

· undertaking risk assessment and management of the Budget.

The National Treasury (Budget Department)

As the Senior Deputy Director of Budget, the officer will deputize the Director of Budget.

Specific duties include:

· coordinating the overall resource allocation in line with national policy;

· undertaking risk assessment on overall Budget policy;

· coordinating the linkage of the overall budget to the sectoral and ministerial cash plans;

· coordinating the development of budget policy, budget systems and reforms; and

· coordinating capacity building in the Finance units/Budget department.





Chief Finance Officer (98-166K)

Basic Salary: Kshs. 98,500 – Kshs. 166,780 p.m. (CSG 6)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of twelve (12) years in finance/budget function, and currently at the grade of Senior Principal Finance Officer/Assistant Director of Budget, Job Group ‘P’/CSG 7;

· a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: Commerce, Accounting, Business Administration, Finance from a University recognized in Kenya;

· a masters degree in business administration (MBA), Economics, Finance, Commerce or in any other Financial related discipline from a University

· shown outstanding capability in financial management; and

· demonstrated understanding of national development goals, policies and objectives, national values and principles of governance.

Note: Possession of a certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution will be an added advantage.

Responsibilities

Ministries/Departments

An officer at this level will head a finance department in a large Ministry/ Department with large budget outlay. The officer will be required to develop budgetary requirements for the Ministry and coordinate the activities of the department. Specific duties include:

· scheduling of expenditures consistent with work plans;

· contract liability projections for the identification and budgeting of contractual and legal financial obligations;

· providing leadership in the Budget management matters;

· budget planning, preparation and implementation;

· coordinating the preparation of annual work plans, procurement plans and cash management;

· advising the Accounting officer on financial management matters;

· coordinating the preparation of the Ministerial Expenditure Reviews and the sector reports; and

· undertaking risk assessment and management of the Budget.

The National Treasury (Budget Department)

As the Deputy Director of Budget, the officer will deputize the Director of Budget. Specific duties include:

· coordinating the overall resource allocation in line with national policy;

· undertaking risk assessment on overall Budget policy;

· coordinating the linkage of the overall budget to the sectoral and ministerial cash plans;

· coordinating the development of budget policy, budget systems and reforms; and

· coordinating capacity building in the finance units/budget department.





Senior Principal Finance Officer (85-119K)

Basic Salary: Kshs. 85,110 – Kshs. 119,730p.m. (CSG 7)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of nine (9) years in finance/budget function and currently serving at the grade of Principal Finance Officer, CSG 8;

· a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: Commerce, Accounting, Business Administration, Finance from a University recognized in Kenya;

· attended Senior Management Course in a recognized institution;

· demonstrated professional competence in the field of financial management; and

· shown merit and ability in related work performance and results.

NOTE: Possession of a relevant Masters degree will be considered as an added advantage.

Responsibilities

Ministries/Departments

· coordinating the preparation of Medium-Term Budget estimates in Ministries;

· preparing quarterly expenditure forecast;

· initiating proposals seeking funds for additional expenditures and reallocation of voted funds;

· monitoring expenditure on projects and programme implementation on a periodic basis and ensuring that timely corrective measures are taken;

· coordinating activities and work of all officers handling donor financed projects, monitoring implementation of such projects and review of reimbursements; and

· coordinating the design and financial aspects for all new donor projects and agreements with donor agencies.

The National Treasury(Budget Department)

· coordinating budget preparation for MDAs;

· analyzing budget proposals from MDAs;

· undertaking technical reviews of budget estimates, programme performance and supplementary estimates;

· undertaking reviews and analysis of MDAs expenditure reports on a monthly basis and other periodical and statutory budgetary reports; and

· convening sector working groups to discuss budget submissions.





Senior Deputy Director of Pensions

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.132,000 – Ksh.195,410 P.M. (CSG 5)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of eighteen (18) years, and currently in the grade of Deputy Director of Pensions, CSG 6 or in a comparable and relevant position in the public service;

· a bachelor’s degree in any of the following fields: Actuarial Science, Economics, Commerce, Insurance, Business Administration, Human Resource Management or any other equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a Master’s degree in any of the following fields: Actuarial Science, Pensions Management, Human Resource Management, Risk Management, Business Administration or any other relevant field from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;;

· be well versed in the interpretation of Pension laws and be able to provide guidance on such laws; and

· demonstrated high degree of professional competency and administrative capability in managing the pensions functions

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will include:

· initiating and coordinating pension reforms;

· monitoring and evaluating the pensions operations and proposing interventions;

· monitoring and developing annual work plans;

· approving statutory awards;

· coordinating, developing and reviewing of pensions policies and strategies;

· administering and coordinating the operations of Pensions Management Information System;

· coordinating the budget preparation process;

· developing annual divisional work plans; and

· managing performance, coaching, mentoring, training and development of staff

How To Apply

Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below.

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications as follows:

· online through one of the Commission’s websites www.publicservice.go.ke and www.psckjobs.go.ke

OR

· by completing ONE PSC 2 (Revised 2016) application form. The form may be downloaded from the Commission’s websites.

Please Note

· Candidates should NOT attach any documents to the application form. ALL the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the form.

· Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

· Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

· THE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION IS COMMITTED TO AVAILING EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES TO ALL KENYANS. PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

Serving officers shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post during the interview.

Completed applications should be sent or delivered to:

THE SECRETARY/CEO

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

COMMISSION HOUSE

P.O. BOX 30095 – 00100

NAIROBI