Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) is seeking competent, capable, ambitious, self-motivated and dynamic individuals that demonstrate the appropriate expertise and experience to contribute to the development of the Konza Technopolis into a sustainable world class technology hub.

The Mission of Konza Technopolis Development Authority is “to develop a sustainable smart city and innovation ecosystem contributing to Kenya’s knowledge economy”.

Konza Technopolis as an area of Innovation is especially suited to Education Institutions, Research & Development Centres and Commercial interests in the sectors of Life sciences, Engineering and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES).

To this end the Government Of Kenya has begun the process of upgrading Phase 1 horizontal infrastructure, construction of the KoTDA Hub, the Government cloud infrastructure and establishment of Kenya’s first dedicated research and innovation University.

Konza Technopolis is also a special economic Zone with Incentives targeted at participating enterprises.

KoTDA therefore invites qualified and interested individuals to apply for the under listed position:





Job Title: Internal Auditor

Ref No: KoTDA/HR30/2019

Grade: 6

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh 60,000 – 110,000 p.m

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Department: Internal Audit & Risk Assurance

Job Specification

Duties and responsibilities

i. Execute audit programs/plans;

ii. Collecting audit evidence;

iii. Verify the existence and safety of the Authority’s assets;

iv. Prepare draft audit reports;

v. Carrying out audit reviews to assess the effectiveness of risk management and the adequacy of internal controls and operations;

vi. Ensuring completeness and accuracy of records and reports.

vii. Carrying out special audits or investigations as may be required from time to time.

Person Specification

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have: –

i. Bachelors degree in Commerce, Finance, Accounts, Business Administration, ICT and CPA (II), ACCA Fundamentals Level or relevant qualifications from a recognized institution;

ii. Proficiency in computer applications;

iii. Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.





Job Title: Investor Facilitation & One Stop Shop Officer

Ref No: KoTDA/HR31/2019

Grade: 6

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh 60,000 – 110,000 p.m

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Department: Business Development & Innovation

Job Specification

Duties and responsibilities

i. Managing KoTDA clients, investors and partners

ii. Running of the One Stop Shop

iii. Preparing proposals and projects for evaluation for approvals and licenses.

iv. Facilitating investor and partners in submitting the requirements for licenses, permits and other authorizations needed for approval

v. Preparing new projects for issuance of the relevant licenses.

vi. Providing information on investment sites.

vii. Preparing business development reports

viii. Collating insights about KoTDA, its environment and customers

ix. Customer care and management of the One Stop Shop

x. Developing the Konza innovation pipeline and virtual Konza innovation ecosystem

xi. Setting up of the Konza technology transfer and commercialization office

xii. Managing innovation events and initiatives

xiii. Developing proposals for funding based on the identified innovation strategy and work with partners to access financial and technical support

xiv. Manage and coordinate in partnership with actors in the industry, incubation activities

Person Specification

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:

i. Bachelors Degree in any of the following disciplines: – Marketing, Finance, Business Administration, Communications, Sciences, Marketing or other relevant and equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

ii. Proficiency in computer applications; and

iii. Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.





Job Title: Accountant

Ref No: KoTDA/HR33/2019

Grade: 6

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh 60,000- 110,000 p.m

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Department: Corporate Services

Job Specification

Duties and responsibilities

i. Verifying Payment vouchers and Staff Imprests in accordance with the laid down Financial procedures, policies and regulations;

ii. Supervision of cash collections and banking balancing and reconciling cash books on daily basis including balancing and reconciling cash books on daily basis.

iii. Verifying posting of payments and receipts in the cashbook for accuracy

iv. Providing safe custody of payment vouchers and approved journal

v. Preparing and updating creditor, debtors and general ledgers

vi. Ensuring statutory deductions are remitted on time

vii. Maintaining and updating the Authority vote book.

viii. Preparing Bank Reconciliation statements

Person Specification

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must have:

i. Bachelors Degree in Commerce, Business Management, Business Administration (Accounting or Finance option) or other relevant and equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.

ii. Proficiency in computer applications and

iii. Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution





Job Title: Office Administrator

Ref No: KOTDA/HR34/2019

Grade: 6

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh 60,000 – 110,000 p.m

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Department: Corporate Services

Job Specification

Duties and responsibilities

i. Attending to visitors/clients;

ii. Handling telephone calls, customer enquiries and complaints;

iii. Ensuring security of office records, equipment and documents;

iv. Ensuring confidentiality of office information;

v. Record keeping for correspondences and file movement;

vi. Managing office protocol and etiquette;

vii. Maintaining an up to date file movement register;

viii. Coordinating the general administration of the respective department/office;

ix. Coordinating schedule of meetings and appointments for the respective departments/office;

x. Coordinating travel arrangements for the respective departments/office;

xi. Coordinating appointments and travel itineraries for the Chief Manager;

xii. Preparing responses to simple routine correspondence for the Chief Manager; and

xiii. Monitoring procedures for record keeping for correspondences.

xiv. Ensuring security, integrity and confidentiality of data; and

xv. Undertaking any other office administrative services duties that may be assigned.

Person Specification

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must have:

i. Bachelors degree in Secretarial Studies or any other equivalent from a recognized institution;

ii. Have passed the following examinations from the Kenya National Examinations Agency (KNEC);

a) Typewriting III (Minimum 50 w.p.m.)/Computerized document processing III;

b) Shorthand III (120 w.p.m);

c) Business English III/Communications I;

d) Office Management III/Office Administration and Management III;

e) Secretarial Duties II;

f) Commerce II;

iii. A supervisory Course lasting not less than two (2) weeks from a recognized institution;

iv. Proficiency in computer applications;

v. Demonstrated results in work performance;

vi. Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution





Job Title: Senior Assistant Supply Chain Management Officer

Ref No: KoTDA/HR35/2019

Grade: 7

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh 40,000 – 90,000 p.m

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Department: Supply Chain Management

Job Specification

Duties and Responsibilities

i. Undertaking market surveys to ensure the Commission obtains value for money;

ii. Participating in the opening quotations;

iii. Maintaininpg and update a list of prequalified suppliers;

iv. Liaising with suppliers to ensure timely delivery of goods and services; and

v. Ensuring safe custody of all procurement records

Person Specification

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must have:

i. A minimum of four (4) years relevant work experience;

ii. Diploma in Procurement & Supplies Management from a recognized institution;

iii. Proficiency in computer applications

iv. Have shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results;

v. Member of professional body either KISM or CIPS; and

vi. Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution





Job Title: Assistant Property Management Officer

Ref No: KoTDA/HR36/2019

Grade: 8

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh 30,000 – 60,000 p.m

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Department: Corporate Services

Job Specification

Duties and responsibilities

i. Advise on property availability and applicable rates;

ii. Liaise with Ministry of Lands and related offices;

iii. Process land documents and ensuring payment of statutory dues;

iv. Represent the Authority on land and property issues;

v. Negotiate service contracts to ensure efficiency at reasonable cost;

vi. Optimize property returns by ensuring timely invoicing and recovery of income;

vii. Follow up on rent payment by tenants.

viii. Reconcile tenants accounts to ensure good and accurate records are kept;

ix. Prepare periodic rent reports;

x. Undertake daily inspection for the outsourced services;

xi. Prepare and submit timely and accurate reports on the outsourced services;

xii. Prompt payment of land rent and rates;

xiii. Ensure continuous supply of power, water and other utilities to the investors;

xiv. Co-ordinate sub-contracted services such as offices cleaning and security

Person Specification

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

i. Diploma in Real Estate, Land Economics, or any other relevant field;

ii. Proficiency in computer applications.

iii. Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

OR

i. KCSE or equivalent qualification;

ii. Craft/Technical Certificate in Property Management, Electrical, Plumbing or any other qualification from a recognized institution;

iii. Proficiency in computer applications

iv. Four (4) years relevant work experience

v. Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution





Job Title: Assistant Office Administrator

Ref No: KoTDA/HR37/2019

Grade: 8

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh 30,000 – 60,000 p.m

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Department: Corporate Services

Job Specification

Duties and Responsibilities

i. Attending to visitors/clients;

ii. Ensuring security, integrity and confidentiality of data and information;

iii. Managing office protocol and etiquette;

iv. Maintaining office diary and travel itineraries;

v. Receiving and distributing hard copy materials to registry;

vi. Managing Front Office and Switchboard;

vii. Providing word -processing and secretarial support;

viii. Ensuring security of office records, equipment and documents;

ix. Preparing responses to simple routine correspondences;

x. Operating office equipment to include photocopying, printing;

xi. Recording dictation in shorthand and transcribing it in typewritten form typing from drafts, manuscripts or recording from dictation machines;

xii. Planning and scheduling of meetings;

xiii. Management of e-office;

xiv. Co-ordinating the general administration of the Manager’s office;

xv. Maintaining an up to date filing system in the office;

xvi. Establishing and monitoring procedures for record keeping of correspondence and file movements; and

xvii. Undertaking any other office administrative services duties that may be assigned.

Person Specification

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

i. Diploma in Secretarial Studies from the Kenya National Examinations Agency

OR

Passed the following examinations from the Kenya National Examinations Agency (KNEC);

a) Typewriting III (Minimum 50 w.p.m.)/Computerized document processing III;

b) Shorthand III (110 w.p.m);

c) Business English III/Communications I;

d) Office Management III/Office Administration and Management III;

e) Secretarial Duties II;

f) Commerce II;

ii. Proficiency in Computer Applications;

iii. Fulfil the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution





Job Title: Office Assistant

Ref No: KoTDA/HR38/2019

Grade: 10

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh 18,000 – 30,000 p.m

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Department: Corporate Services

Job Specification

Duties and responsibilities

i. Cleaning offices, machines/ equipment/apparatus;

ii. Collecting and disposing waste;

iii. Dusting offices and ensuring habitable office conditions;

iv. Preparing tea;

v. Moving or carrying office equipment, furniture and ensuring orderly arrangement; and dispatching letters.

vi. Arranging for meeting venues professionally and timely;

vii. Keeping inventory of kitchen equipment;

viii. Preparing and serving office tea; and

ix. Performing office and messengerial duties.

Person Specification

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

i. At least a mean grade D+ (plus) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

ii. Proficiency in English and Kiswahili languages;

iii. Good inter-personal skills; and

iv. Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

How to Apply

All applications should include the job title, job ref on the subject line of the application email and must be accompanied with a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of relevant certificates.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to comply with requirements of Chapter six of the constitution.

Interested applicants should email their details to info@hcbskenya.com

All applications should be received before/on Monday 18th November 2019.

KoTDA is an equal opportunity employer.

The Authority is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Chapter 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenya’s diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities. Therefore, qualified women, youth, the marginalized and people living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.