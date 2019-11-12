Assistant Property Management Officer





Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) is seeking competent, capable, ambitious, self motivated and dynamic individuals that demonstrate the appropriate expertise and experience to contribute to the development of the Konza Technopolis into a sustainable world class technology hub.

KoTDA therefore invites qualified Interested individuals to apply for the under listed position

Assistant Property Management Officer Ref No: KoTDA/HR36/2019

Grade: 8

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh 30,000- 60,000 p.m

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Department: Corporate Services

Responsibilities

· Advise on property availability and applicable rates;

· Liaise with Ministry of Lands and related offices;

· Process land documents and ensuring payment of statutory dues;

· Represent the Authority on land and property issues;

· Negotiate service contracts to ensure efficiency at reasonable cost;

· Optimize property returns by ensuring timely invoicing and recovery of

income;

· Follow up on rent payment by tenants.

· Reconcile tenants accounts to ensure good and accurate records are kept;

· Prepare periodic rent reports;

· Undertake daily inspection for the outsourced services;

· Prepare and submit timely and accurate reports on the outsourced services;

· Prompt payment of land rent and rates;

· Ensure continuous supply of power, water and other utilities to the investors;

· Coordinate sub-contracted services such as offices cleaning and security

Qualifications

· Diploma in Real Estate, Land Economics, or any other relevant field;

· Proficiency in computer applications.

· Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

OR

· KCSE or equivalent qualification;

· Craft/Technical Certificate in Property Management, Electrical, Plumbing or any other qualification from a recognized institution;

· Proficiency in computer applications

· Four (4) years relevant work experience

· Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution





Internal Auditor

Internal Auditor Ref No: KoTDA/HR30/2019

Grade: 6

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh 60,000- 110,000 p.m

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Department:Internal Audit & Risk Assurance

Responsibilities

· Execute audit programs/plans;

· Collecting audit evidence;

· Verify the existence and safety of the Authority’s assets;

· Prepare draft audit reports;

· Carrying out audit reviews to assess the effectiveness of risk management and the adequacy of internal controls and operations;

· Ensuring completeness and accuracy of records and reports.

· Carrying out special audits or investigations as may be required from time to time.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Finance, Accounts, Business Administration, ICT and CPA (II), ACCA Fundamentals Level or relevant qualifications from a recognized institution;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.





Marketing & Corporate Communications Manager

Job Title: Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications

Ref No: KoTDA/HR 26/2019

Grade: 3

Basic Salary Scale Ksh 150,000- 275,000 p.m

Terms of Service 5 Year Contract, Renewable Subject to Satisfactory Performance

Department Business Development & Innovation

Responsibilities

· Managing brand strategy, positioning, and tracking and measuring its performance to inform future activity;

· Monitoring and Measuring marketing effectiveness which includes identifying appropriate metrics and ensuring that all marketing activities are monitored on an ongoing basis and measured for their effectiveness;

· Developing and managing appropriate channels and partners to meet changing customer needs and business goals;

· Managing and disseminating content in all the organizations touch points;

· Conducting customer and marketing research;

· Contributing, determining competitive positioning of Konza Technopolis;Implementing marketing programs to deliver value and attract and retain

· Investors and investment;

· Develop strategic communications planning for promotion and dissemination of corporate and marketing content;

· Develop corporate promotions and communications liaising with other

departments and the Management Team;

· In conjunction with the web team, create, adapt, improve and optimize web communication for SEO and organic and keyword search

· Manage the corporate branding;

· Develop/maintain social media profiles and quality content on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn;

· Develop other, relevant social media outlets to support and expand our

digital presence;

· Manage PR and press relations;

· Preparation and drafting of various communications (email, social media, blogs, etc. …) including at times high-level public speeches for the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

Qualifications

· Minimum of ten (10) years’ experience three (3) of which must be in management;

· Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, Journalism, Business administration or any other equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

· Masters Degree Marketing, Communications, Journalism, Business administration or any other equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

· Relevant Professional qualifications and membership to a relevant professional body and in good standing;

· Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results;

· Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.





Office Assistant

Office Assistant Ref No: KoTDA/HR38/2019

Grade: 10

Basic Salary Scale : Ksh 18,000- 30,000 p.m

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Department: Corporate Services

Responsibilities

· Cleaning offices, machines/ equipment/apparatus;

· Collecting and disposing waste;

· Dusting offices and ensuring habitable office conditions;

· Preparing tea;

· Moving or carrying office equipment, furniture and ensuring orderly arrangement; and dispatching letters.

· Arranging for meeting venues professionally and timely;

· Keeping inventory of kitchen equipment;

· Preparing and serving office tea; and

· Performing office and messengerial duties.

Qualifications

· At least a mean grade D+ (plus) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary

· Education or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Proficiency in English and Kiswahili languages;

· Good interpersonal skills; and

· Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution





Assistant Office Administrator

Assistant Office Administrator Ref No: KoTDA/HR37/2019

Grade: 8

Basic Salary Scale Ksh 30,000- 60,000 p.m

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Department Corporate Services

Responsibilities

· Attending to visitors/clients;

· Ensuring security, integrity and confidentiality of data and information;

· Managing office protocol and etiquette;

· Maintaining office diary and travel itineraries;

· Receiving and distributing hard copy materials to registry;

· Managing Front Office and Switchboard;

· Providing word -processing and secretarial support;

· Ensuring security of office records, equipment and documents;

· Preparing responses to simple routine correspondences;

· Operating office equipment to include photocopying, printing;

· Recording dictation in shorthand and transcribing it in typewritten form typing from drafts, manuscripts or recording from dictation machines;

· Planning and scheduling of meetings;

· Management of e-office;

· Co-ordinating the general administration of the Manager’s office;

· Maintaining an up to date filing system in the office;

· Establishing and monitoring procedures for record keeping of correspondence and file movements; and

· Undertaking any other office administrative services duties that may be assigned.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Secretarial Studies from the Kenya National Examinations Agency

OR

· Passed the following examinations from the Kenya National

Examinations Agency (KNEC);

a) Typewriting III (Minimum 50 w.p.m.)/Computerized document

processing III;

b) Shorthand III (110 w.p.m);

c) Business English III/Communications I;

d) Office Management III/Office Administration and Management III;

e) Secretarial Duties II;

f) Commerce II;

· Proficiency in Computer Applications;

· Fulfil the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution





Quality Management & Risk Officer

Quality Management & Risk Officer Ref No: KoTDA/HR29/2019

Grade: 6

Basic Salary Scale :Ksh 60,000- 110,000 p.m

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Department: Corporate Research & Strategy

Responsibilities

· Describing and estimating the risks affecting the Authority;

· Carrying out risk assessment, which involves analysing risks as well as identification;

· Carrying out processes such as implementing health and safety measures and making business continuity plans to limit risks and prepare a mitigation plan if things go wrong;

· Assisting in carrying out quarterly audits to ensure compliance with ISO procedures;

· Assisting in conducting and scheduling effective training for staff in regard to Quality Management Systems and Risk Management;

· Assisting in definition of quality procedures in conjunction with operational

and technical staff,

· Assisting in maintenance of controls and documentation procedures and policies;

· Compiling data for trend analysis and reporting;

· Assisting in the implementation of the annual Quality Improvement Plan; and

· Carrying out quarterly routine awareness programs to management on risk management

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Finance, Economics, Risk Management, Statistics, Business related studies or related disciplines from a recognized institution;

· Proficiency in computer applications; and

· Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

How to Apply