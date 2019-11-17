MEDICAL LABORATORY TECHNICIAN III JOB GROUP ‘G’ 12 POSTS (CPSB 44/19)





Terms of Employment: Contract

Responsibilities

· Decontaminating working benches

· Receiving and scrutinizing laboratory requisition forms and specimens for accuracy

· Preparing clients for collection of specimen

· Receiving, collecting, labelling and registering of specimens

· Disaggregating specimens for processing and analysis

· Performing routine diagnostic tests

Qualifications

· Certificate in Medical Laboratory Sciences or any other equivalent qualification from an institution recognized by the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologist Board

· Registration Certificate issued by Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologist Board

· Valid practice License from Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologist Board

· Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution.





SENIOR SUPPORT STAFF (MORTUARY ATTENDANT) JOB GROUP ‘D’ 6 POSTS (CPSB 45/19)

Terms of Employment: Contract

Responsibilities

· Mortuary services

Qualifications

· Minimum KCSE Certificate Mean grade D Plain

· Certificate in forensic training

· Proficiency in computer applications

· Any other relevant course will be an added advantage





TAILOR JOB GROUP ‘D’ 1 POST (CPSB 46/19)

Terms of Employment: Contract

Responsibilities

· Cloth making and repairing of linen

Qualifications

· Minimum KCSE Certificate Mean grade D Plain

· Certificate in dressmaking and tailoring training

· Proficiency in computer applications

· Any other relevant course will be an added advantage





SENIOR SUPPORT STAFF JOB GROUP ‘D’ 2 POSTS (CPSB 47/19)

Terms of Employment: Contract

Responsibilities

· Messenger duties

· Maintaining office cleanliness within and out of the office

Qualifications

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D or its approved equivalent; and

· Proficiency in computer applications.

· Age of 50 years and below





DIRECTOR – PUBLIC HEALTH JOB GROUP ‘R’ 1 POST (CPSB 48/19)

Terms of Employment: Permanent and Pensionable.

Responsibilities

The director will be responsible to the respective Chief Officer for:-

· Operations and administration of the department

· Development and management of projects and programs

· Coordination of implementation of policies and plans

· Promotion of public private partnership

· Monitoring and reporting on the activities of the development.

· Capacity building.

Qualifications

· Be a Kenyan Citizen

· Must be a holder of at least a first degree from a recognized University in Kenya (Masters degree in the relevant field will be an added advantage)

· Have knowledge, experience and distinguished career of at least five (5) years in the specific areas.





REGISTERED CLINICAL OFFICER III JOB GROUP ‘H’ 1 POST – SUPPORTED BY MEDECINS SANS FRONTIERES (MSF)

(CPSB 49/19)

Terms of Employment: Contract

Responsibilities

· Taking history, examining, diagnosing and treating patients’ common ailments at outpatient and inpatients

· Implementing community health care activities in liaison with other health workers

· Guiding and counselling patients ,clients and staff on health issues

· Sensitizing patients and clients on preventive and promotive health

· Carrying out minor surgical procedures as per training and skill

· Collecting and combining clinical data and referring patients and clients to appropriate health facility

Qualifications

· Diploma in clinical medicine and surgery or clinical medicine and community health from a recognized institution

· Certificate of registration form the Clinical officers council;

· Valid practice licence from the Clinical Officers Council

· Certificate in computer applications skills from a recognized institution





DIRECTOR INTERNAL AUDIT, JOB GROUP ‘R’ 1 POSITION (CPSB 51/19)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Responsibilities

· Management of Internal Audit services;

· Formulating and implementing internal audit policies, strategies and procedures;

· Advising the county on internal audit matters;

· Reviewing of audit plans, programs and audit files;

· Reviewing the systems of internal control developed by management and advising on their adequacy and compliance;

· Advising management on cost control and revenue improvement;

· Coordinating investigations and special audits within the County Government;

· Coordinating the preparation of management reports in accordance with the PFM Act, 2012;

· Overseeing capacity building on internal controls for the county;

· Liaising with accounting officers on matters related to audit function, funding and recommendations of audit committee;

· Reviewing and verifying budgets, financial statements, fund accounts and other statements prepared by the accounting officers;

· Advising on compliance by the county and / or its entities with the PFM Act 2012, County Governments Act 2012, Public Procurement` and Disposals Act and any other relevant law; and

· Any other duty as may be assigned by a competent authority.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:-

· Be a citizen of Kenya;

· Be in possession of a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance or its equivalent from a university recognized in Kenya;

· Be in possession of a relevant Master’s degree from a university recognized in Kenya;

· Be a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK), Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) and in good standing;

· Have at least twelve (12) years relevant professional experience in Financial Accounting/ Audit, five years of which should have been in a Senior leadership position or at a top management level in the Public Service or Private Sector





PRINCIPAL SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT OFFICER JOB GROUP ‘N’ 1 POST (CPSB 52/19)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Responsibilities

· An officer at this level may be deployed as the Directorate of Supply Chain Management Services or in a Ministry/Department.

· As the Directorate of Supply Chain Management Services the officer at this level will be in charge of a schedule of duties consisting of a number of Ministries/Departments. The officer will be required to;

· Assist in compilation, collation and analysis of Supply Chain Management data/issues from Ministries/Department. Additional duties will involve

· Monitoring the implementation of the Supply Chain Management policies, guidelines and procedures issued by the Directorate of Supply Chain Management from time to time and recommending appropriate action where necessary.

· In the Ministries/Departments an officer at this level will perform a variety of duties which will include:

· Planning, coordinating, organizing and controlling activities in Supply Chain Management unit in a Ministry/Department.

· Specific duties will include:

· Ensuring the correct interpretation and implementation of the Public Procurement and Disposal Act, 2005, the regulations, procedures and other statutes that impact on Supply Chain Management.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:-

· Served in the grade of Chief Supply Chain Management Officer or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service for a minimum period of three (3) years.

· A Diploma in supplies management or its approved equivalent from a recognized Institution.

· A Bachelors Degree in any of the following:- Commerce, Business Administration, Economics, Procurement and Supplies Management, Marketing, Law or their equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

· Demonstrated general administrative ability required for direction, control and implementation of Public Procurement and Disposal Act.

· In addition to the above requirements, an officer must have the following key competencies:

· Integrity an commitment to produce results:

· Creative an innovative, problem solving, transformative and resource management skills

· Ability to work with minimum supervision and

· Good knowledge in supply chain management





PHARMACIST JOB GROUP ‘M’ 1 POST (CPSB 34/19)

Terms of Employment: Contract

Responsibilities

· Screening prescription for legal validity, drug contraindications, drug interactions, appropriateness of dosage, frequency and duration of dosing and patience convenience.

· Preparing and dispensing medicines according to Good dispensing practices

· Counseling patients on the use of medicines

· Participating in ward rounds

· Identifying medicinal gaps and challenges

· Recommending over the counter (OTC )medicines to patients/clients with simple medication conditions and making necessary referrals

· Making entries into the relevant inventory management records and registers

Qualifications

· Bachelors of Pharmacy Degree (B.Pharm) from an institution recognized by the Pharmacy & Poisons Board

· Successfully completed one ( 1) year internship from a recognized institution by the Pharmacy & Poisons Board

· Registration Certificate by the Pharmacy & Poisons Board

· Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution





MEDICAL OFFICER JOB GROUP ‘M’ 7 POSTS (CPSB 35/19)

Terms of Employment: Contract

Responsibilities

· Diagnosing, caring and treating diseases

· Performing medical and surgical procedures

· Preparing and responding to emergencies and disasters

· Participating in management of medicines, medical instruments and equipment

· Providing health education, maintaining medical records, health information and data.

Qualifications

· Bachelors of medicine and bachelors of surgery (M.B; Ch.B.) degree from an institution recognized by the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board.

· Successfully completed one ( 1) year internship from a recognized institution

· Registration license from the medical practitioners and dentists board; and

· Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution.

· Age of 50 years and below





SENIOR REGISTERED CLINICAL OFFICER (ANAESTHETIST)

JOB GROUP‘L’ 5 POSTS (CPSB 36/19)

Terms of Employment: Contract

Responsibilities

· Provide anaesthetic care for surgical operations, before the operation, during the operation and after the operation.

· Any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Surgery or Clinical Medicine and Community Health from a recognized institution.

· Be a holder of Higher Diploma in Clinical Anaesthesia from a recognized training institution.

· Have a registration certificate from the Clinical Officers Council

· Valid practice licence from the Clinical Officers Council

· Certificate in computer applications from a recognised institution





SENIOR REGISTERED NURSE (ANAESTHETIST) JOB GROUP ‘L’ 8 POSTS (CPSB 37/19)

Terms of Employment: Contract

Responsibilities

· Initiate excellent anaesthetic nursing care to patients undergoing surgery.

· Provide anaesthesia nursing care under the supervision of surgeon in the absence of anaesthetist.

· Coordinate with attending surgeon in implementing anaesthetic care to surgical patients.

· Check the availability of supplies of anaesthetic medications.

· Instruct patients and their families on surgical and anaesthetic procedures.

· Obtain consent from patients and their families for anaesthesia and surgery.

· Select anaesthetic technique general, local or regional or intravenous therapy.

· Provide preoperative and postoperative nursing care plans.

· Monitor and assess any changes in anaesthetic patients during surgical procedures.

· Ensure compliance of hospital procedures and guidelines in anaesthetic nursing care deliveries.

Qualifications

· Certified in Nursing Anaesthesia (or its equivalent) and at least 2 years’ experience in nursing Anaesthesia in a Theatre unit in a major hospital, or at least 3 Months in an institution based/affiliated Theatre unit

· Basic and Advanced Life Support Training

· All nursing staff shall have undergone formal certified training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

· The certified training in basic life support shall be current and up-to-date

· Be registered with Nursing Council of Kenya

· Have a valid practicing license from Nursing Council of Kenya

· Higher diploma in Nursing Anaesthesia





SENIOR REGISTERED NURSE (CRITICAL CARE – ICU/HDU) JOB GROUP ‘L’ 8 POSTS (CPSB39/19)

Terms of Employment: Contract

Responsibilities

· General Nursing care and ICU and Critical care nursing

· Present at ICU at all times to monitor the patients throughout and to be on hand to deal with any emergency that may arise, and also to alert the physician.

· Conducting clinical teaching and assessment of nursing staff and students

Qualifications

· Certified in ICU and Critical Care Nursing (or its equivalent) and at least 2 years’ experience in ICU nursing in a ICU unit in a major hospital, or at least 3 Months in an institution based/affiliated ICU unit

· Basic and Advanced Life Support Training

· All nursing staff shall have undergone formal certified training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

· The certified training in basic life support shall be current and up-to-date

· Be registered with Nursing Council of Kenya

· Have a valid practicing license from Nursing Council of Kenya

· Higher diploma in critical care Nursing





SENIOR REGISTERED NURSE (ACCIDENTS & EMERGENCY) JOB GROUP ‘L’ 2 POSTS (CPSB 40/19)

Terms of Employment: Contract

Responsibilities

· Triage i.e. Help prioritize care based on the critical nature and severity of a patient’s condition. And offering comprehensive assessment, obtaining their medical history and personal information, and seeking a doctor’s evaluation immediately for life-threatening issues.

· Distribute medication and treatment to patients in emergency departments

· Keep detailed records of patient vital signs and recommend treatment options to attending physicians

· Evaluate patient health during emergency room stays and watch for signs of improvement

· Consult other departments upon patient admission into hospital

· Work collaboratively with the attending physicians and surgical residents to ensure continuity of care to trauma and general surgery patients

· Help plan, implement and evaluate health care treatments

· Perform a variety of procedures on patients daily (monitoring patient progress, assisting in wound care, providing patient and family education, etc.)

· Work closely with case managers, social workers and financial counsellors to help coordinate the discharge process

· Function as liaison for the trauma coordinator, research nurses, bedside nurses and ancillary staff attached to the patient

Qualifications

· Certified in accidents and emergency care Nursing (or its equivalent) and at least 2 years’ experience in accidents and emergency care nursing in a Casualty unit in a major hospital, or at least 3 Months in an institution based/affiliated Casualty unit

· Basic and Advanced Life Support Training

· All nursing staff shall have undergone formal certified training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

· The certified training in basic life support shall be current and up-to-date

· Be registered with Nursing Council of Kenya

· Have a valid practicing license from Nursing Council of Kenya

· Higher diploma in Accidents and Emergency care Nursing





REGISTERED NURSE III JOB GROUP ‘H’ 64 POSTS (CPSB 43/19)

Terms of Employment: Contract

Responsibilities

· Assessing, Planning, Implementing nursing intervention and evaluating patient’s outcome;

· Providing appropriate healthcare service including integrated management of childhood illness (IMCI), immunization, PMTCT, Antenatal care and delivery.

· Providing health needs and referring patients and clients appropriately.

· Facilitating patient’s admission and initiating discharges plans.

· Maintaining records on patients/clients health condition and care.

· Ensuring a tidy and safe clinical environment and collecting and compiling data.

Qualifications

· Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Kenya Registered Community Health Nursing, Kenya Registered Nursing Kenya, Registered Midwifery, Kenya Registered Nursing/Midwifery or Kenya Registered Nursing/Mental Health and Psychiatry from a recognized institution;

· Registration Certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya.

· Valid practicing license from Nursing Council of Kenya; and

· Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution





MEDICAL SPECIALIST I (ONCOLOGIST) JOB GROUP ‘Q’ 1 POST (CPSB 28/19)

Terms of Employment: Contract

Responsibilities

· Undertaking general diagnosis care treatment and rehabilitation of patients

· Carrying out specialized clinical care

· Providing psycho-social interventions

· Providing clinical services to patients

· Training consulting and performing surgeries in various health facilities

· Coordinating disease surveillance, prevention and control

· Promoting health projects and programmes

· Maintaining up to date health information systems

· Monitoring provision of health treatment and care

· Analyzing medical reports

Qualifications

· Bachelor of Medicine and bachelor of surgery (M.B.Ch.B) degree from an institution recognized by Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board.

· Have a master’s degree in Internal Medicine from a recognized institution by Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board.

· Academic Fellowship in Oncology from a recognized institution by Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board.

· Certificate of registration by the medical practitioners and dentists board

· Valid practicing license from medical practitioners and dentists board

· Certificate in strategic leadership development program lasting not less than 6 weeks from a recognized institution

· Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution; and

· Demonstrated professional competency and managerial capability as reflected in work performance and results.





MEDICAL SPECIALIST I (NEPHROLOGIST) JOB GROUP ‘Q’ 1 POST (CPSB 29/19)

Terms of Employment: Contract

Responsibilities

· Undertaking general diagnosis care treatment and rehabilitation of patients

· Carrying out specialized clinical care

· Providing psychosocial interventions

· Providing clinical services to patients

· Training consulting and performing surgeries in various health facilities

· Coordinating disease surveillance, prevention and control

· Promoting health projects and programmes

· Maintaining up to date health information systems

· Monitoring provision of health treatment and care

· Analyzing medical reports

Qualifications

· Bachelor of Medicine and bachelor of surgery (M.B.Ch.B) degree from an institution recognized by Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board.

· Have a master’s degree in Internal Medicine from a recognized institution by Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board.

· Academic Fellowship in Nephrology/Renal Medicine from a recognized institution by Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board.

· Certificate of registration by the Medical Practitioners And Dentists Board

· Valid practicing license from medical practitioners and dentists board

· Certificate in strategic leadership program lasting not less than 6 weeks from a recognized institution

· Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution; and

· Demonstrated professional competency and managerial capability as reflected in work performance and results.





MEDICAL SPECIALIST I (PSYCHIATRIST) JOB GROUP ‘Q’ 1 POST (CPSB 30/19)

Terms of Employment: Contract

Responsibilities

· Undertaking general diagnosis care treatment and rehabilitation of patients

· Carrying out specialized clinical care

· Providing psychosocial interventions

· Providing clinical services to patients

· Training consulting and performing surgeries in various health facilities

· Coordinating disease surveillance, prevention and control

· Promoting health projects and programmes

· Maintaining up to date health information systems

· Monitoring provision of health treatment and care

· Analyzing medical reports

Qualifications

· Bachelor of Medicine and bachelor of surgery (M.B.Ch.B) degree from an institution recognized by Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board.

· Have a master’s degree in psychiatry from an recognized institution

· Certificate of registration by the medical practitioners and dentists board

· Valid practicing license from medical practitioners and dentists board

· Certificate in strategic leadership program lasting not less than 6 weeks from a recognized institution

· Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution; and

· Demonstrated professional competency and managerial capability as reflected in work performance and results





MEDICAL SPECIALIST I (RADIOLOGIST) JOB GROUP ‘Q’ 1 POST (CPSB 31/19)

Terms of Employment: Contract

Responsibilities

· Undertaking general diagnosis care treatment and rehabilitation of patients

· Carrying out specialized clinical care

· Providing psycho-social interventions

· Providing clinical services to patients

· Training consulting and performing surgeries in various health facilities

· Coordinating disease surveillance, prevention and control

· Promoting health projects and programmes

· Maintaining up to date health information systems

· Monitoring provision of health treatment and care

· Analyzing medical reports

Qualifications

· Bachelor of Medicine and bachelor of surgery (M.B.Ch.B) degree from an institution recognized by Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board.

· Have a master’s degree in Radiology from an recognized institution

· Certificate of registration by the medical practitioners and dentists board

· Valid practicing license from medical practitioners and dentists board

· Certificate in strategic leadership program lasting not less than 6 weeks from a recognized institution

· Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution; and

· Demonstrated professional competency and managerial capability as reflected in work performance and results





MEDICAL SPECIALIST I (PATHOLOGIST) – JOB GROUP ‘Q’ 1 POST

(CPSB 32/19)

Terms of Employment: Contract

Responsibilities

· Undertaking general diagnosis care treatment and rehabilitation of patients

· Carrying out specialized clinical care

· Providing psycho-social interventions

· Providing clinical services to patients

· Training consulting and performing surgeries in various health facilities

· Coordinating disease surveillance, prevention and control

· Promoting health projects and programmes

· Maintaining up to date health information systems

· Monitoring provision of health treatment and care

· Analyzing medical reports

Qualifications

· Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.Ch.B) degree from an institution recognized by Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board.

· Have a Masters degree in pathology from an recognized institution

· Certificate of registration by the medical practitioners and dentists board

· Valid practicing license from medical practitioners and dentists board

· Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Program lasting not less than 6 weeks from a recognized institution

· Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution; and

· Demonstrated professional competency and managerial capability as reflected in work performance and results





MEDICAL SPECIALIST I (ANAESTHESIOLOGIST) JOB GROUP ‘Q’ 1 POST (CPSB 33/19)

Terms of Employment: Contract

Responsibilities

· Undertaking general diagnosis care treatment and rehabilitation of patients

· Carrying out specialized clinical care

· Providing psychosocial interventions

· Providing clinical services to patients

· Training consulting and performing surgeries in various health facilities

· Coordinating disease surveillance, prevention and control

· Promoting health projects and programmes

· Maintaining up to date health information systems

· Monitoring provision of health treatment and care

· Analyzing medical reports

Qualifications

· Bachelor of Medicine and bachelor of surgery (M.B.Ch.B) degree from an institution recognized by Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board.

· Have a master’s degree in Anaesthesiology from an recognized institution

· Certificate of registration by the medical practitioners and dentists board

· Valid practicing license from medical practitioners and dentists board

· Certificate in strategic leadership program lasting not less than 6 weeks from a recognized institution

· Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution; and

· Demonstrated professional competency and managerial capability as reflected in work performance and results.

How to Apply

All applicants are requested to download an application form and a detailed document containing requirements relevant to the positions advertised from Embu County website:-www.embu.go.ke

Candidates should attach photocopies of the following documents:

· National Identity Card

· Academic, Professional Certificates and testimonials

· Clearance from KRA, EACC, HELB, CRB and Certificate of Good Conduct from DCI

· Any other relevant supporting documents.

All applications should be sent to the undersigned on or before 3rd December, 2019.

THE CEO/SECRETARY

EMBU COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

P.O BOX 2871- 60100,

EMBU

NB :

· Only short listed candidates shall be contacted.

· The reference number of the position being applied MUST be indicated on the envelope and the Application.

· Embu County Public Service Board is an equal opportunity employer and does NOT charge any fee for recruitment.