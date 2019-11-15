Friday, November 15, 2019 - The Government has issued a stern warning to Kenyans keen to join the Kenya Defence Forces(KDF) ahead of the recruitment slated for late November and December.





Some rogue officers use the exercise to con desperate Kenyans promising to influence the recruitment process but disappear once they get paid.





To avoid such cases, KDF has warned Kenyans against participating in corruption deals with the aim of joining the army, saying that stern action will be taken against anyone who will be found guilty of the same.





“If you accept to be conned, you will lose your money and still go to jail, no one can influence the recruitment process,” a circular from KDF read.





The memo also warned that anyone who will issue fake certificates during the exercise will face the law.





The recruitment will kick off from November 27th to December 16th, 2019.





General duty recruits and defense forces will be recruited by KDF teams at sub county level and those who will be picked notified as from December 23-29 in the newspapers.





The recruitment of tradesmen and tradeswomen, specialist officers, cadets and the general service officers and their recruitment will take place at the Defence headquarters.





Those who qualify will be shortlisted through the local dailies as from November 16th to 20th.



