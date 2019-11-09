Saturday, November 9, 2019 - The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has banned five brands of maize flour over high aflatoxin levels and asked manufacturers to recall products from the market.





The five brands include Dola, Kifaru, Starehe, Jembe and 210 maize flour brands over high aflatoxin levels.





"The permits have been suspended and the manufacturers instructed to discontinue manufacturing or offering for sale the affected maize meal products," KEBs said in a statement









This comes days after the KEBS banned seven peanut butter brands including Nuteez and directed the manufacturers to discontinue production and recall products from the market.





See the statement from the Bureau below.