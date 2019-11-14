Thursday, November 14, 2019 - Controversial Kenyan gospel singer, Nicah the Queen, has caused chaos on social media after she shared a video strutting her stuff on the beach in bikini.





The well-endowed, curvy songstress who was once married to comedian, Dr. Ofweneke, put her famous hips on display while strolling around on the beach and men cannot keep calm.





However, the video did not go down well with a section of her fans who reckon that she shouldn’t be behaving like a socialite given that she’s a gospel minister.











Watch the video and reaction below.



