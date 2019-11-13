Wednesday November 13, 2019 - National Youth Service (NYS) recruits are planning a nationwide strike over how they are being treated by their seniors including NYS Director General, Matilda Sakwa.





According to one recruit who requested anonymity to avoid reprisals from his fat seniors, the cohorts are planning protest against what they term a single diet.





The youth say they have been feeding on rice for lunch and supper for the past one month.





Sources say the agency has run out of maize flour because it purchased a small quantity of the commodity.





The source added that Matilda and other NYS seniors are aware but they are not solving the matter since they are pocketing millions of shillings as the cohorts continue eating a single diet





Another staff member at NYS also revealed that Matilda, who was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018, has brought “her people into the management of NYS” and it is just a matter of time before another multi billion shillings scandal is unearthed in NYS.





Uhuru appointed Matilda to the top post with an aim of eliminating graft in the State run corporation.



