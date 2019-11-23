Sunday November 24, 2019

-Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has accused some people close to President Uhuru Kenyatta of misleading him by telling him to undermine elected leaders from Mt Kenya region.





For the last few months, succession politics have seemingly divided the region, which has supported Uhuru for the last 7 years.





A week ago, Uhuru summoned the region's leadership at Sagana State Lodge where he asked them to tone down on the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) report debate.





But Kuria in an interview with a local daily said the Head of state is being misled to undermine elected leaders from the region in favor of people who failed to make it to parliament.





“Some people are messing up the President’s legacy by misleading him. The meeting did not respect elected leaders and there was a narrative to show us that there were other people to sell BBI in the region,” Kuria said.





Kuria said the President no longer control Mt Kenya region because he trusts political losers more than the leaders who were elected by the electorate.



