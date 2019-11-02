Saturday November 2, 2019 -Agriculture and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has weighed in on the prospect of a constitutional referendum as envisaged in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and indirectly contradicted his boss-President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Speaking in Laikipia on Friday, Kiunjuri blasted the proponents of the BBI referendum, saying the plebiscite should be triggered to benefit the entire country and not individuals.





He said that any constitutional process should have the interests of the Kenyan people at heart.





"There should be no people who want their selfish interests served. If the constitution is to be changed, it should be not because of a particular tribe.”





“If the constitution is to be changed, it should not be because of a particular person (Na kusiwe watu ambaye wanataka kujiangalia wenyewe pekee yake."





"Ati kama ni katiba inageuzwa, inageuzwa kwa sababu ya kabila fulani. Ati katiba ibadilishwe kwa sababu ya mtu fulani),” said Kiunjuri





President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Raila Odinga, who are supporting the BBI referendum, are expected to receive the BBI report in the coming days.





