Wednesday, November 6, 2019

-A giant vibrator was found in a garbage van after the owner decided to dump it.





Not only has the vibrator excited social media users because of the size, but also the way it was vibrating on top of the garbage van.





The owner of the giant sex tool was probably tired of using it or may -be she needed a replacement.





It was tossed into the trash only to be found working inside a garbage van.





It was on heat vibrating after the owner forgot to switch it off.





This is what women use these days to satisfy their sexual thirst as men fail in the bedroom.





See video.







