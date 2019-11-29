Friday November 29, 2019 -Acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani has blamed the increased number of ghost workers who continue to receive salaries from the government for the ballooning wage bill.





Yattani claimed that the number of fictitious employees who either died or retired is now indicating a red light to the country’s economy, weighing heavily on the development budget.





Further, the CS noted that a preliminary audit found that some ministries, state agencies, and commissions that hire large numbers of employees continue to pay officers who are no longer in service.





Yattani has also blamed the staff pay system that is used by the government and called for its upgrade to reduce unnecessary expenditure.





“There is a problem with weak payroll management systems. A number of payrolls are still populated with ghost workers earning money from the exchequer and yet they cannot be found,” remarked Yattani.





“The removal of ghost workers from the payroll is one of the strategies, together with a freeze in new hiring and pay increases, aimed at reducing Kenya’s ballooning public sector wage bill,” further read the quote.





The CS also indicated that Treasury was also seeking to restrict salary payment to workers whose details are not in the core electronic payroll.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







