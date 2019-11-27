Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - This frustrated man went berserk and exposed his penis in public to protest after his electricity was disconnected.





The video shows the angry man confronting a female staff who had disconnected his power supply despite having paid his bills.





The lady was holding the power cables she had disconnected and the man was trying to get it back.





After a brief exchange of words, the man is seen lowering his trousers and pulled his penis out.





The shocking move forced the lady to hand over the cable and the man pulled his trousers back up.





The pain and desperation in the man’s voice tells it all.





While the incident happened in Nigeria, Kenyans can relate having experienced worse under Kenya Power.