Villa Rosa Kempinski is a Five Star luxury hotel situated on Chiromo Road, the hotel is just a 5-minute drive to the city centre, and 20 km from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.The hotel boasts of 200 stylishly-designed and tastefully-decorated rooms and suites spread on 10 floors, 5 themed restaurants, varied conference rooms plus Kempinski The Spa.

Front Desk Agent

Job Details

The incumbent in this position is responsible for checking-in and checking-out Hotel guests in a friendly and caring manner according to the Kempinski procedures and Kempinski Experience Assessment (KEA)standards. At all times, he/she must display a professional and positive image of the hotel as they play a crucial role in the first and last impression the guest receives of the hotel, Up-selling is focused on and executed in order to increase room revenues, Shift closing is done properly, Ensure that Financial Policies and Procedures are supported and followed.

Main Responsibilities

· Check in the arriving guest and check out the departing guests in a friendly and caring manner according to the Kempinski and K (KEA) standards.

· Ensure that KEA results are above the set targets.

· Upon check in, register guest and assign rooms. Accommodate special requests whenever possible. If needed, assist guests in completing the registration cards. Use suggestive selling techniques to sell rooms and to promote other services of the hotel. Verify the guest’s method of payment and follow established credit-checking procedures or refer cash handling payment to cashiers.

· Upon departure of guests, process the guest check out procedures. Inquire for last minute charges. Receive payment from guests. Settle the guest account and give copy of the invoice.

· Handle all front office cashiers’ transactions such as posting charges to guests and exchanging foreign currency according to the procedures. At the end of shift, balance their cash float.

· Answer all guest requests and questions in a friendly and caring manner, whether by telephone or in person, provide/receive information and takes appropriate actions or refer the matters to the relevant persons to handle. It may be and not inclusive of issuing a safe deposit box, handling messages or dealing with a complaints.

· Coordinate room status updates with the housekeeping department by notifying them of late check-outs, early check-ins and special requests.

· Keep themselves informed of product and service knowledge as well as the hotel daily and meeting activities.

· Possess a working knowledge of the room reservation procedures.

· Maintain the neatness of his/her working area.

· Additional responsibilities and tasks can be added at any time according to the needs of the business and of the hotel.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Hotel Management/Front Office Operations

· Two years experience in a similar role and proven track record may be considered in lieu of specialised education

· Preferably as Section Head in 5-star property.

· Good Communication skills

· Knowledge and experience in the use Fiderio and Opera

· Proficiency in Excel and Word.

· Knowledge in a foreign language will be a distinct advantage

· Presentable, well spoken individual

· Pleasant and outgoing personality

· Mature & Customer focused.

· Excellent grooming skills and must be well versed in professional and personal etiquette

· Fluent speech skills