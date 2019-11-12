Tuesday, November 12, 2019

-This lady embarrassed herself in a club after she took too many for the road.





The alcohol took control of her body , forcing her to pull crazy stunts infront of revelers.





The lady spread her legs wide open and flashed her private parts while dancing like a mad market woman , to the excitement of starved hyenas.





A thirsty mzee who was seated next to her was spotted craving his neck to have a better view of her goodies.





Watch the video.







