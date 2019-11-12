Tuesday, November 12, 2019- Four police officers caught on camera assaulting a Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) student have been identified and interdicted.





According to Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, the four have been interdicted as the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) conducts investigations.





"The National Police Service wishes to inform that the four officers who were caught on camera meting excessive force on a JKUAT student have been identified and consequently interdicted from service as per police procedures," the statement read in part.





On the same note, the police boss thanked the students who recorded the incident and Kenyans for condemning the shocking brutality from the cops.





However, Kenyans feel this is just PR gimmick to placate the public after the police boss declined to name and shame the four officers.



