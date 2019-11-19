0 , , ,
Wednesday, November 20, 2019- A horrific accident involving a truck and Matatu along Nairobi-Mombasa highway has left four dead and scores injured.

The accident happened at Man Eaters area when a truck and Matatu collided head-on.

Voi Sub-county Commander Bernstein Shari said the 14-seater Matatu rammed into the lorry head-on.

The Man Eaters area is fast becoming a blackspot from the number of fatal accidents witnessed there in the last few months.

