Wednesday, November 20, 2019- A horrific accident involving a truck and Matatu along Nairobi-Mombasa highway has left four dead and scores injured.
The accident happened at Man Eaters area when a truck and Matatu collided head-on.
Voi Sub-county Commander Bernstein Shari said the 14-seater
Matatu rammed into
the lorry head-on.
The Man Eaters area is fast becoming a blackspot from the number of fatal accidents witnessed there in the last few months.
