Thursday November 7, 2019 - Former President Daniel Moi, who has been hospitalized for two weeks, has been discharged from the Nairobi Hospital.





According to his spokesman, Lee Njiru, Mzee who was at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) was discharged on Thursday and he is currently recuperating at his home in Nairobi.





“The Moi family has expressed gratitude to all those who offered prayers and sent ‘quick recovery’ messages,” Njiru said in a statement.

Mr. Moi was allowed to go back home after his medical team, led by his personal physician Dr. David Silverstein gave him “a clean bill of health.”





Moi was treated for pleural effusion, the accumulation of excess fluids around the lung area.



According to medical journals, when the fluids accumulate, it affects the breathing by limiting the expansion of the lungs.





A healthy person should have only a teaspoon of the crucial fluid that allows the lungs to expand smoothly in the chest cavity when breathing.





One of the causes of pleural effusion is rheumatoid arthritis, a type of chronic inflammatory disorder that affects not only the joints but also body systems including the lungs, heart and blood vessels.



