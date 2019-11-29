Friday, November 29, 2019- A 17-year old boy has been arrested for stabbing and killing a 16-year old girl for rejecting his sexual advances.
The suspect, a form three student, was arrested at Mirera estate in Naivasha after the girl’s lifeless body was found on roadside near their home.
The girl, a Form Two student, was found naked with between 10 and 20 stab wounds on her body.
Her body has been moved to Naivasha hospital mortuary where a post-mortem will be conducted.
The boy is said to have killed the lady after she turned down his sexual advances and dumped her body near her parents’ home.
