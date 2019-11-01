1. Call him by a pet name





2. Allow him exercise his authority as the head of the family.





3. Do not challenge him when he is hurt.





4. Be silent when he is angry. You can go back to him in his sober moment with apology n explain why you behave that way that annoyed him.





5. Be quick to say "I'm sorry dear" whenever you offend him, insist on his forgiveness, appreciate and kiss him when he does.





6. Speak good of him before his Friends and siblings.





7. Honor his mother





8. Insist that he buys gift for his parents and so be sure that he will do same for your parents





9. Surprise him with his favorite dish especially when he has no money at hand and never delay his food.





10. Do not allow the maid to serve him food when you are at home. Because u may lose him to her.





11. Give him a warm reception with an embrace when





he returns, collect his luggage and help undress him.





12. Smile when you look at him and give him occasional pecks when you are out socially.





13. Praise him before your children sometimes.





14. Wash his back while he is in the tub or shower.





15. Put love note in his lunch box or briefcase.





16. Phone and tell him that you miss him.





17. Dial his number and on hearing "hello" just tell him ‘I love you’.





18. If he is a public figure or a politician, gently wake him at the early hours of the morning and romance him to the point of demand. He will not be entice by any other woman that day.





19. Tell him how lucky you are to have him as your husband.





20. Give him a hug for no reason.





21. Appreciate God for the Adam of your life.





22. Always remember to pray for him.



