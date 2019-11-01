Friday November 1, 2019 - The family of retired President Daniel Moi has issued another update regarding his health and warned Kenyans not to believe every rumour they hear.





Through spokesman Lee Njiru, the family termed speculations over Moi's health as hogwash, noting that the retired statesman was still undergoing treatment and was responding well to treatment.





“If what people are talking about happens, who can hide such a thing?”





“Those are alarmists and malicious people peddling false rumours.”





“Where do they get such rubbish?”





“Who appointed them to be the family spokesmen?” Njiru questioned.





Njiru further stated that any information about the former President would be delivered through the right channels.





“Who wants to hide anything about Mzee Moi?”





“And in any case, when it comes to information about Mzee Moi, who is speaking the truth is it me or them?”





“I am the official Press Secretary of former President Daniel Arap Moi and I am the spokesperson.”





“Unless you hear from me, everything else is hogwash,” Njiru noted.





Speculations over Moi's health were rife on Thursday, with most taking to social media to investigate the matter.



