Wednesday November 6, 2019-

Detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday arrested four people who hired goons to create disturbance at Integrity Centre during Governor Mike Sonko’s interrogation.





The four; John Abok, Joseph Mwangi Karai, Kennedy Odhiambo and Richard Bosire were arrested on Wednesday.





Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot, the four pleaded not guilty to two counts of resisting arrest and taking part in an unlawful assembly.





The four were released on a Sh100, 000 cash bail each.





But according to State House digital strategist, Dennis Itumbi, the four who work in the communications department were re-arrested immediately after posting bail.





“They have been taken to KICC Police Station. What Police and Interior are doing to Mike Sonko communication officers is completely wrong. Officers led by Richard Bosire have just been re-arrested after posting bail in court. They have been charged for allegedly creating disturbance and holding an illegal assembly,” Itumbi wrote.





The four hired goons at Sh 200 per per person to cause commotion in the city when the governor was being quizzed at EACC over corruption related offenses.



