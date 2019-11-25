Monday, November 25, 2019 - The heavy rains pounding various parts of the country have led to massive destruction of property and loss of lives.





On Monday morning, five people from the same family died after their vehicle was swept away by flash floods at Ngatatoek area in Kajiado Central, Kajiado County.





The victims were returning home from a wedding in Tanzania but made a stopover in Namanga where they spent the night at their relative's home.





The bodies of the deceased, two adults and three children, were moved to the Kajiado County Referral Hospital.

While confirming the incident, area police boss, Daudi Loronyokwe, urged motorists and local residents to be on high alert during the ongoing rainy season.



Over the weekend, at least 40 people were killed in West Pokot after they were buried alive by landslides.



Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, revealed that the Government has deployed military and police choppers to scale up responses.



“We send our profound sympathies and prayers to the families and friends of the 29 Kenyans who perished in the landslides that occurred in West Pokot earlier today."



“We have already dispatched military and police choppers to the area to scale up ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.” He said.