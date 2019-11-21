Thursday November 21, 2019 - Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, has called out Governor Mike Sonko over the state of affairs in the Kenyan capital.





Addressing the press on Thursday, Sakaja claimed that Sonko had overseen the collapse of Nairobi, saying the capital was drowning in corruption and mismanagement.





"The people are being treated to all manner of shadow boxing, dramatization 'vipindiree' in the name of fighting cartels.”

"Nairobians are demanding accountability of the billions of shillings that have been allocated to Nairobi annually," he stated.





He went on to blast the Governor over what he termed as a rule of impunity.





Sakaja also questioned Sonko's decision to operate without a deputy as well as his decision to fire his Ministers and only hire their replacements on a temporary basis.





He demanded an audit of the entire County including its Governor.





Sonko is currently in the middle of a fight of his life with Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission officials over mega corruption in the city.



