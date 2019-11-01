Friday November 1, 2019 -A section of Rift Valley politicians have threatened to take actions against President Uhuru Kenyatta should he continue with evicting Mau Forest settlers.





Addressing the press yesterday, Rift Valley politicians, demanded Uhuru to opens up on the issue, considering that he has been mum, as has also been the case with his Deputy William Ruto.





"We shall continue to document all abuses of fundamental human rights with a view to ultimately pursuing accountability through available legal means locally and internationally," reads a statement by Governor Paul Chepkwony on behalf of others.





Uhuru’s government has been on a campaign to rid the forest of illegal settlers, which is set to be succeeded by reforestation in parts of the forests it says have been destroyed.





Earlier, the government said that majority of the targeted 10,000 families have since left, with the politicians now saying that they will also take legal action against the State.





However, while they were in Nairobi, Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko, who was in Sierra Leone region of the forest said that plans to plant trees are on course.





He said that the government is determined to restore the water tower, a campaign he has been leading, with the help of Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya.





"We are determined to restore the water tower. Those opposed to this exercise do not have the country's interests at heart," he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



