Saturday November 30, 2019 -The public was treated to political drama on Friday with Jubilee legislators clashing publicly over the way forward for the much publicized Building Bridges Initiative report in an ugly showdown.





First to find himself on the receiving end was Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, who stated that the report should head to Parliament as it is needless to spend billions to take the document back to the public when they had already given their views on the same.





“It was just the other day we spent Sh500 million collecting views on the same initiative."





"Why would we again want to spend more on a referendum when we can easily get everything done through Parliament where we are the people’s representatives?” Kuria asked.





The comments did not go down well with Kiambu Woman Representative, Gathoni wa Muchomba, who dismissed Kuria’s proposal, claiming that MPs could not be trusted to undertake the process as they can be compromised and tering them political thugs.





“We cannot allow this process to be left to these political thugs and it should be left to the people who are supreme on matters Constitution,” asserted Wamuchomba.





Her remarks attracted the fury of MPs Gichimu Githinji (Gichugu) and Wangui Ngirichi (Kirinyaga Woman Rep) who came out guns blazing in defense of Kuria.





“By simply expressing our democratic rights to state how we feel the BBI should move, and supporting that it comes through Parliament, does not make us political thugs,” Ms Ngirichi said.





The legislators were speaking at a fundraiser organized by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i in attendance.





