Friday November 29, 2019 -Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has joined the list of notable politicians who have faulted some of the clauses of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





Speaking yesterday, Kalonzo took issue with the Prime Minister clause of the document, where it proposes the introduction of the post.





He faulted the taskforce's suggestion that the Premier be a powerless lawmaker. He now wants the report reviewed to hand the post holder some executive powers.





"I would like to go to the recommendations that we made as NASA coalition for a PM.”





“Personally I would have preferred a situation where the PM has some powers," Kalonzo said.





He also accused the BBI taskforce of demeaning the seat holder by not allocating them additional benefits, apart from the salary they will enjoy as members of Parliament.





"They actually said that the PM will be paid just as an MP," he added, while also questioning the suggestion that the Premier can only be picked from the party with majority members.





According to the document, the Prime Minister will be in charge of government business in the house and will be the President's representative.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



