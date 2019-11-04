Monday, November 4, 2019 -Self declared night nurse, Talia Oyando, is without a doubt one of the hottest media girls around.





Despite clocking mid-30s, the curvy radio presenter and TV host looks hotter than most ladies in their early 20s.





Talia is a fitness enthusiast and that’s why she has a killer body that makes her look like a top model.





Over the weekend when she was hosting the weekly Reggae Show One Love that airs on Saturday night, the sexy TV host paraded her sexy thighland while rocking a skimpy shiny dress that made men go nuts.





Talia’s thighs and perfectly toned long legs were paraded on live TV and men couldn’t help but salivate on the host’s gorgeous assets.





As expected, starved men flooded social media, praising her gorgeous body and delicious thighs.





This lady is not just a snack, she is a complete meal.





See photos.



































