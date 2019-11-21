Thursday, November 21, 2019 - There was drama in Parliament on Thursday afternoon as MPs debated on Wajir Woman Rep, Fatuma Gedi’s alleged sex tape.





The Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Committee had tabled a report which fingered Fatuma Gedi and admonished her for leaking a letter to the media where some of her colleagues had been summoned by the DCI for allegedly sharing the sex tape.





The committee had recommended that action be taken against Gedi for leaking privileged information but a section of MPs especially female lawmakers opposed the move sparking a heated debate that degenerated into threats of physical violence.





Homa Bay Woman Rep, Gladys Wanga, urged the committee to sit on the report until the DCI concludes investigations into the sex tape.

This is did not go down well with Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, who is among those calling for Gedi to be punished and at some point, it got personal with Barasa threatening to beat up Wanga.





“ Mr Speaker, protect me from Gladys Wanga who is making noise. ”





“ Mr. Speaker, I will punch this lady because she is making noise to me ,” Barasa said .





Barasa’s remarks prompted Nairobi Woman Rep, Esther Passaris, to join the fray but Barasa did not spare her either.





“ Why are you pointing me, for what purpose, you are becoming unruly. ”





“ I can punch you ,” Barasa lashed out at Passaris.





Curiously, Speaker Justin Muturi did not find anything wrong with Barasa’s remarks and went ahead to reprimand Passaris and Wanga.



