Tuesday November 19, 2019 - Controversial Pastor, James Ng'ang'a, of Neno Evangelism has outlined his dream of putting up a KSh 2.5 billion church complex in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD).





The church mansion dubbed Neno Towers will have recreational facilities such as swimming pools, hotels with accommodation facilities, shops, offices among other features.





Speaking during a church service on Sunday, Ng’ang’a said that the plan has already been approved by the County Government and he has made necessary payments towards the same.





"I want to build a church complex costing KSh 2.5 billion, I have prepared the survey and presented it to the County Government."



"I have already paid KSh 7 million out of the required KSh 12 million," he said.

According to Ng'ang'a, the multi-billion project is a testimony that God has been answering his prayers despite the backlash and criticism he has been receiving from a section of Kenyans and fellow preachers.





He exuded confidence that he will leave the ambitious structure behind as his legacy in the ministry.





"You have seen my plan, don't think that I have money."



"I only believe that God will provide and I am praying that he protects me from sickness, getting old and death so that I leave this legacy behind," Nga'ng'a told the congregation.





The rogue preacher attributed his progress to prayers and believing in his visions which he said have seen him rise from a newspaper vendor to a mighty man of God revered countrywide.





"Those who are saying Ng'ang'a has demons are confused."



"How can you have demons and own an acre of land here at Uhuru Highway and you who thinks you are normal don't own even a plot in Mlolongo? Is that possible?” posed Ng'ang'a.



