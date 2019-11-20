Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - A fake beggar who has been lying to the public and seeking financial aid was busted and left with an egg on his face.
The lazy and cunning man, who had a bandage on his hand that was soiled with blood, has been camping in the streets begging for money but a hawk-eyed lady noticed that he has been taking people for a ride.
The poor dude was left swallowing saliva while trying to explain why he was pretending to be sick after he was cornered.
Watch the interesting video.
