Sunday, December 1, 2019 -Fading socialite,Vera Sidika, who was once one of the most sought after socialites in Africa – headlining sold out events in the four corners of the continent and rubbish shoulders with well oiled men, is aging fast.





She is no longer the sexy Vera Sidika who had curves in the right places.





She has added a lot of weight which makes her resemble a land-whale.





Perhaps it’s high time that Vera Sidika ditches the socialite job – after- all, she has made so much money servicing all types of dicks for the years she has been in the game.





She rocked sexy lingeries in these latest photos but men are disappointed after seeing how the once juicy socialite is hitting the wall fast.



















