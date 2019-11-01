Saturday, November 2, 2019 -Kenyan Film Classification Board CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, has banned a new song by controversial boy’s group, Ethic, claiming that the song has vulgar lyrics which advocates for rape of women.





Mutua said that he has spoken to Google demanding for the song that is dubbed, Tarimbo, to be pulled down from the internet.





He further urged Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arrest the notorious artists and put it clear that this time round, he is not backing down.





The self-declared moral police claims that the new bred of artists like Ethic are thugs hiding behind art to promote moral decay and violence against women.









Ironically, the new song by Ethic is the number one trending song in the Country with over 211,000 views, less than 8 hours after it was released.





Here’s the new song called Tarimbo that has put the controversial boy’s group in more trouble.











