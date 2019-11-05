Tuesday, November 5, 2019 - Two popular spas in Kilimani have been put on the spot for carrying out prostitution business while disguising themselves as spas.





The spas have put up two eye-catching boards in the upmarket area inviting men for massage but behind the scenes, sex is the main business that takes place here.





Men flock there to get sex services from sexy ladies, majority being college and university slay queens.





The charges range between Ksh 2500 to Ksh 5,000 for I hour of massage and explosive sex.





If you want an overnight treat, be ready to fork out over Ksh 10,000.





Here are photos of the brothels disguised as spas.















