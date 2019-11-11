Monday November 11, 2019- Former President Daniel Moi has been re-admitted at Nairobi National Hospital roughly two days after he was last discharged.





Addressing the press on Monday, the family's spokesperson Lee Njiru explained the former President was back in the hospital for a routine check-up.





Njiru revealed that Moi was occupying the VIP wing at the hospital and that his room had been turned into a homely setting, urging the press not to alarm Kenyans.





“I appeal to the press fraternity not to cause unwarranted alarm by exploiting the credulity of the masses," stated Njiru.





He further added that Mzee Moi was "alert and being attended to by a professional medical team led by his personal physician Dr. David Silverstein."





On Tuesday, October 29, the ex-head of state was hospitalised for a routine exam, despite reports that he may be in a critical condition.





