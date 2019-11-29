Friday November 29, 2019-

Former Mukurweini MP, Kabando wa Kabando, has slammed at Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) saying the document failed to address issues of graft and land grabbing.





Though he praised the report for coming with clauses of uniting Kenya, Kabando said the report which was launched at the Bomas of Kenya by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday, failed to address issues of mega graft and how billions of shillings stashed abroad will be recovered.





Kabando instead urged Uhuru and his former political nemesis Raila Odinga to implement Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) and Ndungu reports before subjecting Kenyans to a costly referendum.





“ This #BBIReport is excellent basis #BBIUnitingKenya. But it SERIOUSLY falls short of necessary urgent measures against known MEGA GRAFT cases. 1) BOLDLY publish #KrollReport- RECOVER billions looted stashed oversea. 2) #Ndung’uReport - RECOVER grabbed public lands. #TJRC, ” Kabando wrote on Twitter.





Referendum will cost Sh 30 billion.



