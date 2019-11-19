Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - A key suspect in the murder of 25 year old Faith Wangui has committed suicide.





Joseph Muchiri, who had moved in as husband and wife with Wangui for over 6 years before parting ways, is suspected to have brutally murdered the deceased by chopping off her breast and hands before dumping the body at Menengai Crater.





Muchiri had requested Wangui for a meeting so that they can iron out their differences.





They met at an entertainment joint in Nakuru and that’s the last day she was seen alive before her body was discovered in the crater six days later.





The deceased’s family revealed that Muchiri was abusive, forcing Wangui to walk out of the abusive marriage.





Nakuru County Police Commander, Stephen Matu, has confirmed that the suspect who has been on the run after killing his wife is dead.





He was found dead in Mau Narok in Njoro after hanging himself.





His body was taken to Nakuru Municipal Mortuary.





Here’s are photos of the deceased couple.