Thursday, November 14, 2019 - Equity Bank Chief Executive Officer, James Mwangi, has backtracked on his retirement plan and made it clear that he’s not leaving his role anytime soon.





Mwangi, who has served the bank for 29-years, had recently talked of leaving the bank’s executive suite to join its foundation - the social arm of Equity Group.





However, speaking to the media on Wednesday, Mr. Mwangi said:





“The earliest maybe on my own volition that I would ask to retire is when I turn 75,”





“I have another 20 years. I take consolation from one of my role models, Warren Buffett who is still chief executive at the age of 89.”





Warren Buffett, 89, an American business magnate and investor, is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.





Mwangi, 57, joined the bank as Finance Director before rising to Chief Executive in the 1990s when Equity was still a building society.





The bank has since grown and made forays into the region with operations in Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and South Sudan while rising to be the country’s most profitable financial institution.





On Tuesday, Equity Group announced that its nine-month net profit rose to Sh17.46 billion, up from Sh15.58 billion in a similar period a year ago despite the interest rate cap that slowed down economic growth.





In the same period, Equity’s total assets rose to Sh677.1 billion from Sh560.4 billion while loans and advances to customers grew 21 percent to Sh348.9 billion.



